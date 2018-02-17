BOZICH | Johnson says Kentucky can "go far" after Wildcats beat Alabama

Kentucky needed a win against Alabama Saturday in Rupp Arena to end a four-game losing streak -- and to stop concerns about the Wildcats making the NCAA Tournament. UK got it.More >>
Kentucky projects as a higher NCAA Tournament seed than Louisville but the Cardinals have a chance for more of the Quadrant 1 victories the Selection Committee values.More >>
Indiana stretched its winning streak to three by taking advantage of Illinois at the foul line in a 78-68 victory Wednesday night.More >>
Don't overlook the improvement by several SEC programs while trying to understand the slide of the Kentucky basketball team this season.More >>
The reveal for the Top 16 NCAA Tournament teams has no local sizzle for the first time in a decade. Richard Pitino's lost season at Minnesota. Hold those Trae Young Player of the Year ballots.More >>
Who's Number One? There has been a big debate in college basketball all weekend. Rick Bozich shares his weekly ballot in the AP college basketball Top 25.More >>
Louisville went to Pittsburgh Sunday and handled the worst team in the ACC the way you're supposed to treat them, cruising to an easy victory.More >>
Indiana swept the season series from Minnesota and coach Richard Pitino, defeating the Gophers, 80-56, Friday night in Bloomington.More >>
