Indiana daycare operator summoned for alleged battery against 7-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana daycare operator has been issued a summons to appear in court after allegedly hitting a child in her care.

52-year-old Robin White of Rockville, Indiana, was issued the summons for battery by the Parke County Prosecutor's Office in response to a probable cause affidavit filed against her alleging battery against a child, according to Indiana State Police.

Police said during the investigation, which began in December 2017, officers discovered that White allegedly hit a 7-year-old boy at her daycare in the face, causing a contusion, in November 2017.

White is expected to appear in court on March 12.

Police said no other information will be released at this time.

