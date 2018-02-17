Indiana daycare operator summoned for alleged battery against 7-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana daycare operator has been issued a summons to appear in court after allegedly hitting a child in her care.
52-year-old Robin White of Rockville, Indiana, was issued the summons for battery by the Parke County Prosecutor's Office in response to a probable cause affidavit filed against her alleging battery against a child, according to Indiana State Police.
Police said during the investigation, which began in December 2017, officers discovered that White allegedly hit a 7-year-old boy at her daycare in the face, causing a contusion, in November 2017.
White is expected to appear in court on March 12.
Police said no other information will be released at this time.
