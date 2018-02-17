Man accused of crashing vehicle into Louisville playground appears in court

43-year-old William Osborne faces several charges, including assault, wanton endangerment and driving under the influence.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville man accused of crashing his vehicle into a playground full of kids was arraigned in court Saturday morning.

43-year-old William Osborne faces several charges, including assault, wanton endangerment and driving under the influence.

In January, police said Osborne crashed the pickup truck he was driving through a fence and into a playground at William Harrison Park, sending three kids to the hospital.

Osborne fled to Florida, where he was arrested.

He's being held on a $100,000 bond.

