Man accused of crashing vehicle into Louisville playground appea - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man accused of crashing vehicle into Louisville playground appears in court

Posted: Updated:
43-year-old William Osborne faces several charges, including assault, wanton endangerment and driving under the influence. 43-year-old William Osborne faces several charges, including assault, wanton endangerment and driving under the influence.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville man accused of crashing his vehicle into a playground full of kids was arraigned in court Saturday morning.

43-year-old William Osborne faces several charges, including assault, wanton endangerment and driving under the influence.

In January, police said Osborne crashed the pickup truck he was driving through a fence and into a playground at William Harrison Park, sending three kids to the hospital. 

Osborne fled to Florida, where he was arrested.

He's being held on a $100,000 bond. 

Related:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.