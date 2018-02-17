Hundreds of local students compete in VEX IQ robotics tournament - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Robots came to life on Saturday in Louisville, combining hard work with some intense competition. 

More than 500 local elementary and middle school students took part in the Jefferson County VEX IQ Tournament at Marion C. Moore School. 

Saturday was the culmination of nearly a year's worth of work, creating the robots from the ground up. The VEX program is made possible locally by a grant from NASA.

The students are also judged on diaries and journals they've kept of the building process, as well as a STEM research project.

"It is a game, but that is what gets the kids excited," VEX event planner Dr. Lisa Revel said. "But they learn how to work with one another, to code, they learned to make the robots do what they want them to do. 

10 teams now qualify to go to the state competition on March 3. 

