Neighbors frustrated over delayed road reopening in south Louisv - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Neighbors frustrated over delayed road reopening in south Louisville

Posted: Updated:
Palatka Road is closed to traffic from Manslick Road to St. Andrews Church Road. However, neighbors say some drivers still try to make their way through. Palatka Road is closed to traffic from Manslick Road to St. Andrews Church Road. However, neighbors say some drivers still try to make their way through.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A road closure in south Louisville is causing all sorts of problems, and those who live in the area said the worst part about the whole thing is that the opening date has been pushed back.

“It's a huge annoyance, huge,” said Tammy Huff, who lives nearby.

Palatka Road is closed to traffic from Manslick Road to St. Andrews Church Road. However, neighbors say some drivers still try to make their way through.

“At first we had a lot of people that were unaware that it was closed so we had a couple traffic jams, couple accidents, the man at the end's mail box got knocked down,” Huff said.

This is the second time Palatka Road has been shut down for construction work by the Louisville Water Company. Crews are working on a large water main in the area, installing a new pipe and making other improvements.

The Louisville Water Company says it's a critical repair for one of the major supply lines to the reservoir. But the reopening date has been pushed back a few weeks because of weather.

“I see lights and a police officer there with his lights on saying you better not come this way,” Huff said.

Huff said because of the closure it now takes twice as long to get places. Some neighbors say it adds an additional 15 to 20 minutes to their drives.

“Every day, every day. That's the closest store, it's the closest access to Dixie Highway. So I'm a south-ender so I go that way and it's a huge burden,” Huff said.

She added that one of the main detours through Iroquois Park is even proving dangerous.

“You can go through the park two different areas and everybody uses them so traffic is huge. You better use the stop signs because traffic is coming and going all the time,” Huff said.

With all the twists and turns, runners and deer in the park, drivers have to be extra cautious.

Palatka Road was supposed to open Feb. 12. It’s now expected to reopen March 2.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.