Neighbors frustrated over delayed road reopening in south Louisville

Authorities have now identified a 15-year-old boy accused of opening fire at a Kentucky high school, killing two classmates and wounding many more.

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said it happened on Thursday, Feb. 8 in the 8600 block of Bluebell Drive.

Man shot while being chased by suspects who allegedly broke into his home dies 8 days later

Ryan Higdon, age 19, was shot in the face during a robbery at Riverview Park in May 2016.

On the same day that an 18-year-old student at Bullitt Central was charged after a threatening note was found by another student, school officials confirmed the content of the note.

Teen threatened to harm school and himself in note that prompted lockdown at Bullitt Central High, police say

Louisville interim coach David Padgett has a long history with North Carolina coach Roy Williams. It will get another chapter when Louisville faces UNC Saturday night.

Authorities have identified an 18-year-old student who was arrested after he allegedly left a threatening note at Bullitt Central High School in Shepherdsville on Thursday.

New Albany Police said they "do not believe there is a viable threat.

Palatka Road is closed to traffic from Manslick Road to St. Andrews Church Road. However, neighbors say some drivers still try to make their way through.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A road closure in south Louisville is causing all sorts of problems, and those who live in the area said the worst part about the whole thing is that the opening date has been pushed back.

“It's a huge annoyance, huge,” said Tammy Huff, who lives nearby.

Palatka Road is closed to traffic from Manslick Road to St. Andrews Church Road. However, neighbors say some drivers still try to make their way through.

“At first we had a lot of people that were unaware that it was closed so we had a couple traffic jams, couple accidents, the man at the end's mail box got knocked down,” Huff said.

This is the second time Palatka Road has been shut down for construction work by the Louisville Water Company. Crews are working on a large water main in the area, installing a new pipe and making other improvements.

The Louisville Water Company says it's a critical repair for one of the major supply lines to the reservoir. But the reopening date has been pushed back a few weeks because of weather.

“I see lights and a police officer there with his lights on saying you better not come this way,” Huff said.

Huff said because of the closure it now takes twice as long to get places. Some neighbors say it adds an additional 15 to 20 minutes to their drives.

“Every day, every day. That's the closest store, it's the closest access to Dixie Highway. So I'm a south-ender so I go that way and it's a huge burden,” Huff said.

She added that one of the main detours through Iroquois Park is even proving dangerous.

“You can go through the park two different areas and everybody uses them so traffic is huge. You better use the stop signs because traffic is coming and going all the time,” Huff said.

With all the twists and turns, runners and deer in the park, drivers have to be extra cautious.

Palatka Road was supposed to open Feb. 12. It’s now expected to reopen March 2.

