LACETT | Hoosiers hang on to beat Iowa

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – Freddie McSwain Jr’s lay-up with less than a minute to go proved to be the difference maker in IU’s 84-82 victory over Iowa Saturday.
The game was quite the roller coaster as each team built a 13 point lead only for the other side to battle back.
Senior Robert Johnson was the high man for Indiana, scoring a career high 29 points. His nine threes tied a school record.
Indiana (16-12, 9-7 Big Ten) has now won a season-high four straight games. The Hoosiers are back to it Tuesday at Nebraska.
