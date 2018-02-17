LACETT | Hoosiers hang on to beat Iowa - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LACETT | Hoosiers hang on to beat Iowa



LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – Freddie McSwain Jr’s lay-up with less than a minute to go proved to be the difference maker in IU’s 84-82 victory over Iowa Saturday.

The game was quite the roller coaster as each team built a 13 point lead only for the other side to battle back.

Senior Robert Johnson was the high man for Indiana, scoring a career high 29 points. His nine threes tied a school record.

Indiana (16-12, 9-7 Big Ten) has now won a season-high four straight games. The Hoosiers are back to it Tuesday at Nebraska.

