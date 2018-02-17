LMPD serves up pancakes for shoppers at Cops and Pancakes event - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD serves up pancakes for shoppers at Cops and Pancakes event

Posted: Updated:
Members of LMPD served up pancakes for shoppers Saturday morning at the Holiday Manor Kroger. Members of LMPD served up pancakes for shoppers Saturday morning at the Holiday Manor Kroger.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When they're not out patrolling the streets and keeping people safe, some LMPD officers can whip up a mean pancake. 

Members of LMPD served up pancakes for shoppers Saturday morning at the Holiday Manor Kroger. The event was a way for officers to connect with the community and chat about what's going on in their neighborhoods. 

Their pancake specialty of the day was called "The Police Special," and was made with blueberry puree, whipped cream and a cherry. Saturday's event was one of many the resource officers take part in each year.

"We've had Cops with Cocoa, we've had Cops with Ice Cream Cones, this time it is Cops and Pancakes, and the kids seem to enjoy it," LMPD 8th Division Resource Officer David Hamblin said. "They like the syrup on the pancakes and they like the orange juice, so it is a way to express our thoughts and feelings with the community, and the community (to) express their thoughts and feelings with us."

During the two-hour event, officers were able to serve pancakes to more than 300 people.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.