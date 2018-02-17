Rising Ohio River level has communities preparing for possible f - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Rising Ohio River level has communities preparing for possible flooding

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The recent rain has the Ohio River rising and levels are expected to move even higher.

The water was slowly overtaking the parking lot by the Belle of Louisville Saturday night washing trash along the shore.

Forecaster Ryan Sharp, with The National Weather Service in Louisville, said levels are expected to rise throughout the week.

"We have a forecast to get to minor flood stage around Tuesday or Wednesday of this week down in the city of Louisville and that's when you start closing some of the parks that are right there along the river. By the end of the week, we could have actually have moderate flood stage," Sharp said.

Many people living along Waldoah Beach Road spent Saturday clearing out the lower level of their homes.

The neighborhood along the Ohio River is one of the first communities to flood.

Gordon Bramer, who lives along the road, rebuilt the foundation and first floor of his home with concrete blocks to help it withstand a flood.

He said having to clear out his first floor is worth living along the water.

"It's just something you've got to take care of so you can enjoy the three full months of summer," Bramer said.

The National Weather Service said the Ohio rises gradually, giving people who live along the river more time to prepare.

Related:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.