Authorities identify man at the center of death investigation ne - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Authorities identify man at the center of death investigation near Middletown

Posted: Updated:
The man was identified Sunday afternoon as 34-year-old Shawn Hamm by the Coroner's Office. The man was identified Sunday afternoon as 34-year-old Shawn Hamm by the Coroner's Office.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a man died at the hospital from some sort of blunt force trauma late Saturday night.

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to the 1500 block of South Pope Lick Road near Middletown around 7 p.m. on a report of a person down. 

Upon arrival, a man was found suffering from blunt force trauma. He was transported to the hospital where he later died, Mitchell said. 

He was identified Sunday afternoon as 34-year-old Shawn Hamm by the Coroner's Office.

The cause and manner of Hamm's death is pending.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.