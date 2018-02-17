Homicide investigation underway in Middletown after man dies fro - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Homicide investigation underway in Middletown after man dies from injuries

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after a man died at the hospital from some sort of blunt force trauma.

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to the 1500 block of South Pope Lick Road in Middletown around 7 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person down. 

Upon arrival, a man was found suffering from blunt force trauma. He was transported to the hospital where he later died, Mitchell said. 

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

