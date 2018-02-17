LACETT | Mitchell wins NBA Dunk Contest

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – Saturday the world found out what Louisville knew all along: Donovan Mitchell can dunk a basketball.

Competing in his first NBA All-Star Saturday night Dunk Contest, the Utah Jazz rookie lived up his hype. Mitchell scored a 98 with two dunks in the final round from Staples Center, beating Larry Nance Jr. of the Cleveland Cavs by two points.

“I wanted this so bad,” Mitchell said after the event. “This was one of my favorite events of all-star weekend growing up as a kid.

Mitchell was not the only player with ties to the Bluegrass State to win Saturday as former Wildcat Devin Booker won the Three-Point Shootout. Booker, a member of the Phoenix Suns set a new record in the event with 28 points in the final round, edging Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors.

