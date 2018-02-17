Undercover operation leads to arrest of 2 men accused of attempt - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Undercover operation leads to arrest of 2 men accused of attempting to solicit minor for sex

Posted: Updated:
31-year-old Patrick Huddleston and 74-year-old Luc Hoang appeared before a Louisville judge Saturday morning. 31-year-old Patrick Huddleston and 74-year-old Luc Hoang appeared before a Louisville judge Saturday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An undercover police operation has landed two men behind bars.

31-year-old Patrick Huddleston and 74-year-old Luc Hoang appeared before a Louisville judge Saturday morning. 

Police say the men arrived at a hotel for sex, expecting to meet up with a 15-year-old girl when they were arrested. 

The police reports for both men state they were responding to an online sex soliciting website, where they arranged to engage in sex acts with the teen in exchange for money.

Both men are charged with soliciting an undercover officer, who they believed was a minor. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.