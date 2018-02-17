Undercover operation leads to arrest of 2 men accused of attempting to solicit minor for sex

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An undercover police operation has landed two men behind bars.

31-year-old Patrick Huddleston and 74-year-old Luc Hoang appeared before a Louisville judge Saturday morning.

Police say the men arrived at a hotel for sex, expecting to meet up with a 15-year-old girl when they were arrested.

The police reports for both men state they were responding to an online sex soliciting website, where they arranged to engage in sex acts with the teen in exchange for money.

Both men are charged with soliciting an undercover officer, who they believed was a minor.

