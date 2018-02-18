1 man dead after double shooting in Okolona

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after one man was killed in a double shooting that happened in south Louisville.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to the Okolona Fire Department in the 8500 block of Preston Highway Sunday just after midnight.

A male victim had been brought to the location with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Hospital and is currently in serious condition, according to police.

Officials said moments later officers responded to another shooting at Crowns Liquors, located in the 5000 block of Cooper Chapel Road. Police say that victim was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"I'm not saying this was connected to drugs but I do see transactions take place in the parking lot of the liquor store. You don't just see it at this liquor store you see it at every store in Louisville," said Red Malone, who lives nearby.

Authorities say the two shootings are related.

Police have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

