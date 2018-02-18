1 man dead after double shooting in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after one man was killed in a double shooting that happened in south Louisville.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says officers were called to the Okolona Fire Department in the 8500 block of Preston Highway Sunday just after midnight. Police say a male victim had been brought to the location with a gunshot wound. He was taken to University Hospital and is currently in serious condition, according to police.

Officials say moments later officers responded to another shooting at Crowns Liquors, located in the 5000 block of Cooper Chapel Road. Police say that victim was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the two shootings are related.

Police have not made any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police tip line at 574-LMPD (5673).

