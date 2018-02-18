Police investigating after shooting victim found at fire station - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police investigating after shooting victim found at fire station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after someone was taken to a fire station with a gunshot wound. A Metrosafe supervisor tells us, police were called to a Okolona fire station on Preston Highway at 12:07 a.m. Sunday.

They believe the shooting happened somewhere else, and the victim was then taken to the fire station. That person was then taken to the hospital. There's no word on their current condition or if police have any suspects.

