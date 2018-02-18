Louisville veteran shares memories from battle at Iwo Jima

On the same day that an 18-year-old student at Bullitt Central was charged after a threatening note was found by another student, school officials confirmed the content of the note.

On the same day that an 18-year-old student at Bullitt Central was charged after a threatening note was found by another student, school officials confirmed the content of the note.

Teen threatened to harm school and himself in note that prompted lockdown at Bullitt Central High, police say

Teen threatened to harm school and himself in note that prompted lockdown at Bullitt Central High, police say

Louisville fell behind by 19 points in the first half and could never quite get all the way back, with North Carolina making timely threes and dominating the glass for a 93-76 win in the KFC Yum! Center.

Louisville fell behind by 19 points in the first half and could never quite get all the way back, with North Carolina making timely threes and dominating the glass for a 93-76 win in the KFC Yum! Center.

Police say the men arrived at a hotel for sex, expecting to meet up with a 15-year-old girl when they were arrested.

Police say the men arrived at a hotel for sex, expecting to meet up with a 15-year-old girl when they were arrested.

Undercover operation leads to arrest of 2 men accused of attempting to solicit minor for sex

Undercover operation leads to arrest of 2 men accused of attempting to solicit minor for sex

However it fares, a proposal to reduce Kentucky's counties brings new attention to the state's county system and whether it is sustainable amid financial challenges and declining population in rural areas.

However it fares, a proposal to reduce Kentucky's counties brings new attention to the state's county system and whether it is sustainable amid financial challenges and declining population in rural areas.

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to the 1500 block of South Pope Lick Road in Middletown around 7 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person down.

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to the 1500 block of South Pope Lick Road in Middletown around 7 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person down.

The recent rain has the Ohio River rising and levels are expected to move even higher.

The recent rain has the Ohio River rising and levels are expected to move even higher.

Police say both victims were taken to University Hospital.

Police say both victims were taken to University Hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- February 19 marks 73 years since US forces began the battle to capture the Japanese island of Iwo Jima. A Louisville man survived that bloody battle, and is sharing his living history.

At 92 years old, some of Jack Wessling's memories aren't as sharp as they once were. Others are as vivid as if they happened yesterday.

"Eleanor Roosevelt was right when she said war is hell. And it is," said Wessling.

Seventy-three years ago, Wessling was one of 70,000 Marines who landed on Iwo Jima. "I didn't even know how to spell Iwo Jima," he said.

Wessling was just 20 years old and unaware of what waited for him as he stepped onto the tiny Japanese island.

"It was Red Beach right here at the bottom of Suribachi," said Wessling. "You stepped on it and you went in about that deep."

The 3rd Battalion, 26th Marines, 5th Marine Division made landfall on February 19, 1945. He was walking into the darkness and his first taste of combat.

"You don't know what a war zone is until you're there. You can't describe it.," said Wessling. "We lost 6,000 Marines in 35 days."

As a member of the communications platoon, he made four trips between the front-lines and the battleships, never knowing what would happen next.

"You have to look this way, this way and this way and the back of you for 35 days," Wessling said.

And on the fourth day, Wessling watched as an iconic image played out. "So that's where I was when they raised that flag. I turned around and saw that. We had a big hoopla," he said.

On March 25, Wessling made it off the island. Once the war ended, he returned to Louisville, married and had three kids. He lived his day-to-day life as a father and a husband, pushing the memories aside. But every year as the anniversary approaches, he can't help but think of those left behind.

"They talk about heroes, they're the ones over there. Not me. I'm just a survivor," Wessling said.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.