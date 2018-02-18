66 presumed dead in Iran plane crash

On the same day that an 18-year-old student at Bullitt Central was charged after a threatening note was found by another student, school officials confirmed the content of the note.

Teen threatened to harm school and himself in note that prompted lockdown at Bullitt Central High, police say

Palatka road was supposed to open Feb. 12. It’s now expected to reopen March 2.

Louisville fell behind by 19 points in the first half and could never quite get all the way back, with North Carolina making timely threes and dominating the glass for a 93-76 win in the KFC Yum! Center.

Police say the men arrived at a hotel for sex, expecting to meet up with a 15-year-old girl when they were arrested.

Undercover operation leads to arrest of 2 men accused of attempting to solicit minor for sex

However it fares, a proposal to reduce Kentucky's counties brings new attention to the state's county system and whether it is sustainable amid financial challenges and declining population in rural areas.

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to the 1500 block of South Pope Lick Road in Middletown around 7 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person down.

The recent rain has the Ohio River rising and levels are expected to move even higher.

Police say both victims were taken to University Hospital.

(CNN) -- All 66 people on board a passenger plane that crashed Sunday in a mountainous region of southern Iran are presumed dead, the airline said.

The Aseman Airlines plane was flying from Tehran to the southwestern city of Yasuj when it disappeared 50 minutes into the flight, according to a post on the airline's Instagram account.

The flight, which departed at 7:55 a.m. local time (11.25 p.m. ET Saturday), crashed in Kohangan village, 120 kilometers (74 miles) from Semirom town, authorities told Iran's Fars News Agency.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani expressed their condolences to the victims and their families, ordering officials to spare no efforts in their rescue operation, the state-run Islamic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

The ATR aircraft, a twin-engine turboprop typically used for short-distance regional flights, hit the Dena Mountains, the report said.

Aseman's public relations chief, Mohammad Tabatabaie, told Iran's semi-official news agency ISNA that until the wreckage was recovered it was not possible to confirm all deaths.

"Given the special circumstances of the region, we still have no access to the spot of the crash and therefore we cannot accurately and definitely confirm the death of all passengers of this plane," he said.

The 66 people on board included 60 passengers, two flight attendants, two pilots and two members of security forces.

Aseman Airlines posted an image of the plane involved in the crash on its Instagram account.

Twenty rescue teams have been dispatched to the crash site. One helicopter earlier forced to turn back due to bad weather.

"This is a snow-covered mountainous area, much like the Rockies in America or the European Alps," CNN Senior International Correspondent Sam Kiley said. "Any rescue operation will depend entirely on the weather."

Several flights from Tehran were disrupted Sunday due to bad weather, according to IRNA.

And at Abadan International Airport in southwestern Iran, two domestic flights were canceled due to pollution, which reduced visibility range to two meters, IRNA added.

