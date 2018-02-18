Police say skeletal remains found in northern Indiana city - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say skeletal remains found in northern Indiana city

AUBURN, Ind. (AP) -- Authorities say someone found skeletal remains in a wooded area on the edge of a northeastern Indiana city.

State police say the remains were reported Saturday afternoon by a person who was walking in the woods that are surrounded by a Walmart store and other commercial and industrial businesses in the city of Auburn about 20 miles north of Fort Wayne. Police say the remains couldn't be immediately identified because of the level of decomposition.

Police say no signs of foul play were initially found, but that an autopsy was scheduled for Monday. Investigators hope information from the autopsy will help them determine the person's identity and the circumstances of the death.

