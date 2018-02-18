Police investigating after pedestrian hit by vehicle in Fern Cre - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police investigating after pedestrian hit by vehicle in Fern Creek

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Fern Creek. 

MetroSafe said it happened just after 3 p.m. at Bardstown Road and South Hurstbourne Parkway. 

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said the victim was hit by a vehicle with two occupants who were attempting to flee the area from a restaurant after not paying for their meal. 

An adult and a juvenile are now in custody, Mitchell said. 

The victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.