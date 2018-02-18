Police: 2 Kentucky teens accused of terroristic threats - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police: 2 Kentucky teens accused of terroristic threats

Posted: Updated:
18-year-old Cody Ritchey (Photo courtesy of Jessamine County Detention Center). 18-year-old Cody Ritchey (Photo courtesy of Jessamine County Detention Center).
19-year-old Tristan Kelly (Photo courtesy of Jessamine County Detention Center). 19-year-old Tristan Kelly (Photo courtesy of Jessamine County Detention Center).

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Police say two Kentucky teenagers have been arrested on charges of making terroristic threats after they allegedly used another teen's image on social media to threaten a school district.

Media outlets report Nicholasville police arrested 19-year-old Tristan H. Kelly and 18-year-old Cody T. Ritchey on Sunday.

Nicholasville Police Officer Kevin Grimes says the threats were made on Snapchat. He says an image was used of a boy with a gun who was not involved with the threats. An accompanying text read, "Be ready for school Monday Jessamine County."

There were no classes scheduled in the county Monday due to the Presidents' Day holiday.

Grimes says Kelly and Ritchey had attended public schools in Jessamine County but he did not know whether they had graduated.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.