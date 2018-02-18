CRAWFORD | Ugly game, perfect outcome: Louisville women beat UNC to go unbeaten on road in ACC

It wasn't pretty, but the result was perfection -- Louisville completed a perfect 8-0 slate in ACC road play to improve to 27-2 overall in Sunday's 67-57 win at North Carolina.More >>
Louisville fell behind by 19 points in the first half and could never quite get all the way back, with North Carolina making timely threes and dominating the glass for a 93-76 win in the KFC Yum! Center.More >>
Louisville interim coach David Padgett has a long history with North Carolina coach Roy Williams. It will get another chapter when Louisville faces UNC Saturday night.More >>
John Calipari says his players aren't listening right now, but blames himself after losing 76-66 at Auburn, Kentucky's fourth straight loss.More >>
Kentucky went without a field goal in the final 5:01 to fall to Auburn 76-66 Wednesday night, the Wildcats' fourth straight loss.More >>
After enduring a 21-1 UConn run in the first quarter, Louisville outscored the nation's No. 1 team 52-45 over the final three periods before falling 69-58 on Monday night.More >>
Bellarmine shot better than 70 percent from the field to blow out No. 25 USI on its Senior Night and its final game in PAC Arena.More >>
Eric Crawford talks a look at some of the big challenges facing Kentucky after it dropped to 6-6 in the SEC in a loss at Texas A&M.More >>
