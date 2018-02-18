Southern High School to increase security on campus Monday after social media post circulates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Police say they're investigating a possible threat to Southern High School.

In a letter to parents, Principal Tyler Shearon said several social media posts about a student have been circulating online. Shearon said earlier this school year, a student allegedly made a threatening comment.

The comment was investigated, and police determined there was no credible threat.

Shearon said there has been no new information brought forward to the police, but as a precaution, additional officers will be at the school on Monday.

You can read the letter in full below:

February 18, 2018

Dear Southern Families:

I wanted to address several social media posts that have been circulated online this weekend about a student at our school. As you know, content can spread very quickly on social media, so I wanted to ensure that you have all of the information and address what you may have seen or heard.

Earlier this school year, there was an allegation that the student made a threatening comment. Through the joint efforts of police, Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) Security and Investigations, and school administration, we thoroughly investigated and were able to determine that there was no credible evidence of any threat. Recently, there has been no new or additional information brought forward to any authorities.

As you know, the safety and security of our students, staff and school is of utmost importance. In addition, I appreciate all of the messages of concern that we have received in the last couple of days. Our faculty, staff, families and students continue to impress us each day with their dedication to our school community.

While there is no credible evidence of a threat, I want you to know that we will have additional law enforcement at our school tomorrow as an added precaution. We have also been in communication this weekend with the student and his family.

Again, safety is our top priority, and we want to continue providing a safe and caring environment for all our students and families. Thank you, again, for your support.

Sincerely,

Tyler Shearon, Ed.D.

Principal, Southern High School