New Zion Baptist Church holds Black History Celebration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four people were honored Sunday night as part of New Zion Baptist Church's Black History Celebration.

Church leaders say it's important to recognize those whose work may otherwise go unnoticed. 

The honorees of the night included Edwin Crocker, Audrey Hinton, Lizzie Miller and Donald Smith. 

Organizers told WDRB they've dedicated their own lives to improving the lives of others, including helping victims of domestic violence and former offenders looking to find jobs.

"These individuals have been available throughout their lives to assist as they could," Pamela Bridgewater, with New Zion Baptist Church, said. "They've been passionate and open in terms of wanting to help make a difference in young peoples lives, the elderly ..."

Church leaders say they hope to show young people there is a lot they can do in their own communities to make a difference. 

