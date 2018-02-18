LACETT | Durr sprains ankle in win over North Carolina

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – There was a scary moment in Louisville’s 67-57 win Sunday over North Carolina.

Louisville’s top scorer Asia Durr took a three but appeared to land on the ankle of her defender, spraining her own ankle in the process.

Durr went down and did not return. She finished with 19 points.

Fortunately for Louisville, the injury wound up not being serious as Durr walked on her own power during the postgame handshake line.

Afterward, Louisville head coach Jeff Walz sent a text to WDRB, saying Durr “should be ready to go Thursday,” against Virginia.

Louisville played its final road game of the season Sunday. They went 8-0 this season for the second time in three years.

