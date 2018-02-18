15-year-old arrested for social media post directed towards NAFC - WDRB 41 Louisville News

15-year-old arrested for social media post directed towards NAFC and GCC schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A 15-year-old boy is arrested after police say he posted a threatening message on social media directed at New Albany Floyd County and Greater Clark County schools.

New Albany Police chief Todd Bailey says he is charged with felony intimidation.

The New Albany Police Department and Jeffersonville Police Department investigated after the post spread on social media Sunday night.

In a message, Greater Clark County Schools Superintendent Dr. Andy Melin said they were made aware of the post Sunday evening, and that both the Jeffersonville and New Albany Police Departments were actively investigating the threat.

"We want to assure all students, staff and parents that all efforts are being taken to identify the person responsible for this post and all precautions will be taken to make sure students and staff are safe," Melin said. 

Melin said school will be held as scheduled on Monday.

The threat comes just days after a 16-year-old former student was arrested after a similar social media threat was made against New Albany High School.

