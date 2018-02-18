New Albany, Jeffersonville police investigating social media pos - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New Albany, Jeffersonville police investigating social media post directed towards high schools

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, officers and school officials are investigating the post, and will have additional police officers on the school's campus Monday as a precautionary step.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The New Albany Police Department and Jeffersonville Police Department are investigating after a post spread on social media Sunday night involving New Albany Floyd County Schools and Greater Clark County Schools.

According to a post on the New Albany Police Department's Facebook page, officials are aware of the post directed towards the New Albany Floyd County school district as well as neighboring school districts made on Sunday.

The post also states "those responsible will be held criminally accountable for this felony offense."

In a message, Greater Clark County Schools Superintendent Dr. Andy Melin said they were made aware of the post Sunday evening, and that both the Jeffersonville and New Albany Police Departments were actively investigating the threat. 

"We want to assure all students, staff and parents that all efforts are being taken to identify the person responsible for this post and all precautions will be taken to make sure students and staff are safe," Melin said. 

Melin said school will be held as scheduled on Monday.

The threat comes just days after a 16-year-old former student was arrested after a similar social media threat was made against New Albany High School

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

