Community members gather to discuss gun rights and gun laws in America

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the wake of two recent school shootings, a local church is having a community conversation about guns. 

Mom's Demand Action for Gun Sense in America was part of Sunday's conversation at Springdale Presbyterian Church.

"You know, demand that our legislators in Frankfort and Washington address this issue, and if they're not willing to do that, we need to find legislators who will," Connie Coartney, with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, said.

The goal was to have a civil discussion about America's gun rights and gun laws. Panel members leading the conversation included Savannah Walker's father, Dean Walker.

Savannah Walker was killed during a concert at the Tim Faulkner Art Gallery last March. 

Other panelists included a retired police sergeant and gun shop owner Barry Laws. He said we need to learn what's causing people to pull the trigger before it ever happens. 

"There's moments where you can go talk to somebody and completely change their world and we don't take responsibility for that," Laws said. "We want other people to do that. We want gun laws to do that and that's where I think we're wrong."

One thing everyone agreed on at Sunday's discussion was universal background checks. 

