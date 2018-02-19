Authorities release identity of Okolona shooting victim

A man died at the hospital shortly after he was found with gunshot wounds outside Crown Liquors on Cooper Chapel Road in the early morning hours of Feb. 18, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have released the identity of a man who was shot to death in Okolona on Sunday.

According to the Jefferson County coroner's office, 22-year-old Michael Winters died at University Hospital at 1:05 a.m. on Feb. 18 from multiple gunshot wounds.

Winters was one of two men who were shot early Sunday.

LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell says Winters was found at Crown Liquors in the 5000 block of Cooper Chapel Road a little after midnight -- just minutes after officers were called to the Okolona Fire Department in the 8500 block of Preston Highway. That's where another man who had been shot was dropped off by a pizza delivery driver.

We're told that victim remains at University Hospital in serious condition.

Authorities say the two shootings are related, but so far no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 574-LMPD (574-5673). Callers can remain anonymous.

