BOZICH | My weekly AP college basketball Top 25 ballot

Rick Bozich shares his weekly ballot in the AP college basketball Top 25.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – This is the scorecard posted by the 25 teams voted into last week’s AP College Basketball poll:

They lost 20 games, 13 times to unranked teams.

You know, like Villanova to Providence, Cincinnati to Houston, Purdue to Wisconsin and Auburn to South Carolina.

You get the picture. Now you get a look at my new AP ballot.

1. Virginia (24-2) – The Cavaliers keep winning – and Kyle Guy got engaged.

2. Michigan State (26-3) – Look who’s going to win the Big Ten.

3. Villanova (24-3) – I’ll forgive that loss to Providence because of the way Villanova rolled Xavier.

4. Duke (22-5) – Still the most talented team in the country.

5. Xavier (24-4) – Fighting for a One Seed.

6. Texas Tech (22-5) – Red Raiders need Keenan Evans to get well.

7. North Carolina (21-7) – Sleeper Final Four pick?

8. Kansas (21-6) – Jayhawks’ game in Lubbock Saturday could determine the Big 12.

9. Gonzaga (25-4) – Here come the Zags.

10. Cincinnati (23-4) – Mick Cronin questioned his team’s “ humility” after UC’s loss to Wichita State Sunday. I’d question the rebounding.

11. Auburn (23-4) – Hard to imagine the Tigers can overcome loss of Anfernee McLemore.

12. Purdue (24-5) – Schedule does not favor the Boilermakers in pursuit of Michigan State.

13. Wichita State (21-5) – This group has top five potential.

14. Clemson (20-6) – Two straight losses and now a trip to Virginia Tech.

15. Ohio State (22-7) – Back-to-back double-digit losses.

16. Arizona (21-6) – Cruising to the Pac-12 title.

17. Michigan (22-7) – Heard a talking head mention the Wolverines as a Final Four possibility.

18. Rhode Island (21-4) – Ran into a snake pit at St. Bonaventure.

19. Saint Mary’s (25-4) – Lost to a San Francisco team that didn’t have Bill Russell or Bill Cartwright or even Quentin Dailey.

20. Tennessee (19-7) – I wonder about the Vols’ offense.

21. Houston (21-5) – Whatever happened to Kelvin Sampson? This is what happened.

22. Nevada (23-5) – Wolf Pack have a two-game lead in the Mountain West.

23. Middle Tennessee (22-5) – Red Raiders are 14-1 in Conference USA and have only home games to play, including one with WKU March 1.

24. West Virginia (19-8) -- Kansas just shot another free throw, Hugs.

25. Baylor (17-10) – I expect that you prefer another team – and you’re probably right.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.