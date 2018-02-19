POLICE: Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after Louisville robbery suspect runs her over

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a Louisville man after authorities say he and a juvenile accomplice injured a woman while trying to escape the scene of a robbery.

Gaige Guzman, 19, was arrested Sunday. According to police, Guzman and the accomplice stole a tip jar from a Chinese restaurant located on Bardstown Road, not far from Fern Creek Road.

Police say after the pair stole the tip jar, they ran to a car. A female employee tried to stop them as they were driving away, according to police. Authorities say the suspects "ran over the female employee."

According to officials, Guzman "accelerated at a high rate of speed," when he ran over the victim. As a result of the incident, police say the victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

As the suspects tried to get away, they hit another car after leaving the parking lot, according to police.

Authorities say Guzman admitted his involvement in the crime.

He's charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and leaving the scene of an accident without rendering aid.

Police say the juvenile is charged with first-degree assault and first-degree robbery.

Guzman is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

