Louisville suspect accused severely slashing man, causing injuries to head, neck and 'lower extremities'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man has been arrested after he slashed another man with a knife causing severe injuries.

According to an arrest report, the incident took place on Saturday, Feb. 17, just before 6 p.m. in the 3900 block of Cane Run Road, near Ralph Avenue.

Police say they were sent to a home at that location after someone reported that there was "trouble" taking place there. When they arrived, they discovered that a man had suffered severe lacerations to his neck, head and "lower extremities."

The victim allegedly told police that a man named Ronnie Hooker caused the injuries. Police say they also found a bloody knife at the crime scene.

According to the arrest report, police caught up with 30-year-old Ronnie C. Hooker near the corner of Cane Run Road and Ralph Avenue, the following day. Hooker said he'd been in an intimate relationship with the victim and allegedly admitted to attacking him.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree assault. The condition of the victim is not known.

