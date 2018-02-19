Beat the winter blues with Louisville Expressive Therapies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Many of us struggle with mood instability during the winter months. Seasonal Affective Disorder (S.A.D.) is the clinical name for the feelings of depression and anxiety that creep in this time of the year.

Research shows that Expressive Therapies can improve mood and decrease depression and anxiety.

Join Emily Ibershoff MT-BC, LPCC for weekly groups in February focused on using music and art-making experiences to enhance coping skills and increase resiliency through the winter months. Specific coping strategies found to be helpful with S.A.D. will be discussed, and participants will engage in individual and group music and art experiences designed to boost mood and empower participants.

This group is open to adults with specific mental health needs, as well as those seeking general wellness. Registration is required (you may register for the entire series or for individual group sessions).

February 2018 Winter Wellness Series: Creative Coping for Seasonal Stress

Tuesdays 8:30 to 9:45 AM

Wednesdays 12:00 to 1:15 PM (Bring a lunch and/or snack to enjoy meeting)

Thursdays 7:30 to 8:45 PM

Cost: $25 for any individual sessions or $80 for a four-week pass.

Click here for registration information.

