Senator Donnelly praises new law focusing on mental health for law enforcement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's U.S. senators pushed for it, and now a federal law is in place focusing on the mental health of police officers. 

The Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act will help law enforcement agencies provide mental health services for their officers. 

U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly (D-Indiana) was at the New Albany Police Department Monday to talk about the new law. Donnelly and fellow U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Indiana) introduced the bipartisan bill last year.

The new law calls for grants and funding to address specific mental health challenges first responders face in the line of duty, as well as access to counseling and treatment. 

"When we have the chance to sleep in safety at night, they are the reason why," Donnelly said. "We want to make sure that we step up we help them." 

President Trump signed the bill into law last month.

