Voters in Bullitt County's 49th district to choose replacement for State Rep. Dan Johnson in Tuesday's special election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special election will be held in Bullitt County Tuesday to fill the seat left vacant by Kentucky State Representative Dan Johnson.
Johnson took his own life in December after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.
Johnson's widow, Rebecca Johnson, and former Democratic State Rep Linda Belcher are both running to fill the seat in the 49th district in Bullitt County for the rest of Johnson's term -- which concludes at the end of the year.
In the May primary, Johnson will face Republican Thomas Huff. The winner of that race will face Belcher in November.
Related:
Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.