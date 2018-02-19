Voters in Bullitt County's 49th district to choose replacement for State Rep. Dan Johnson in Tuesday's special election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special election will be held in Bullitt County Tuesday to fill the seat left vacant by Kentucky State Representative Dan Johnson.

Johnson took his own life in December after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.

Johnson's widow, Rebecca Johnson, and former Democratic State Rep Linda Belcher are both running to fill the seat in the 49th district in Bullitt County for the rest of Johnson's term -- which concludes at the end of the year.

In the May primary, Johnson will face Republican Thomas Huff. The winner of that race will face Belcher in November.

