Voters in Bullitt County's 49th district to choose replacement for State Rep. Dan Johnson in Tuesday's special election

Rebecca Johnson (WDRB file photo)
Linda Belcher (WDRB file photo)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special election will be held in Bullitt County Tuesday to fill the seat left vacant by Kentucky State Representative Dan Johnson.

Johnson took his own life in December after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.

Johnson's widow, Rebecca Johnson, and former Democratic State Rep Linda Belcher are both running to fill the seat in the 49th district in Bullitt County for the rest of Johnson's term -- which concludes at the end of the year.

In the May primary, Johnson will face Republican Thomas Huff. The winner of that race will face Belcher in November.

