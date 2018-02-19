Work begins to convert Third Street to two-way street in downtow - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Work begins to convert Third Street to two-way street in downtown Louisville

Construction begins this week to turn part of Third Street in downtown Louisville into a two-way street. Construction begins this week to turn part of Third Street in downtown Louisville into a two-way street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction begins this week to turn part of Third Street in downtown Louisville into a two-way street.

The project is designed to increase safety and ease congestion for both drivers and pedestrians.

The street conversion will be divided into three parts. The first part begins this week, from Muhammad Ali Boulevard to Liberty Street, with the addition of a temporary traffic signal.

The next phases, from Main to Market Streets and Muhammad Ali Boulevard to Broadway, are scheduled for this summer. 

