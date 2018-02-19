President Trump and Congressman John Yarmuth engage in battle of - WDRB 41 Louisville News

President Trump and Congressman John Yarmuth engage in battle of words on Twitter

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Donald Trump tweeted about the Florida shooting over the weekend, drawing ire from Kentucky U.S. Representative John Yarmuth.

President Trump's tweet said, "Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign - there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud!"

Kentucky Congressman John Yarmuth had a simple response, saying to the president: "You are a disgrace."

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.