President Trump and Congressman John Yarmuth engage in battle of words on Twitter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- President Donald Trump tweeted about the Florida shooting over the weekend, drawing ire from Kentucky U.S. Representative John Yarmuth.

President Trump's tweet said, "Very sad that the FBI missed all of the many signals sent out by the Florida school shooter. This is not acceptable. They are spending too much time trying to prove Russian collusion with the Trump campaign - there is no collusion. Get back to the basics and make us all proud!"

Kentucky Congressman John Yarmuth had a simple response, saying to the president: "You are a disgrace."

