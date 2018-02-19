New Albany police, Bullitt County school district issue stern warnings for anyone posting threats against schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany's police chief has issued a stern warning for anyone planning on making any kind of school threat.

The statement came after several local school districts investigated threats made on social media over the weekend.

"Any individual who communicates a threat such as that, we will arrest that individual, and we hold them accountable for their behavior to the fullest extent that the law allows," said New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey.

A 15-year-old male student is facing felony intimidation charges after police say he made social media threats against Greater Clark County Schools and New Albany Floyd County Schools.

Administrators say all precautions are being taken to keep students and staff safe.

Several other school districts in our area were dealing threats over the weekend. In Louisville, police determined a threat against Southern High School wasn't credible -- but additional officers are at the high school today.

Bullitt County schools received another round of threats over the weekend, prompting one arrest. School officials do not think the threats are real, but are still taking precautions while police investigate.

The following was posted on the Bullitt County Public Schools Facebook page Monday morning.

"The Bullitt County Sheriff's Department has charged one juvenile in connection with the possible threat hoax I alerted you about last evening. There is no threat against any of our schools. Sheriff's Department will be securing search warrants and working with the social media platform providers to identify the other hoax perpetrators in order to hold them accountable. I strongly encourage you to talk directly to your children about your expectations regarding their responsible use of social media, to inspect their phones (many have two accounts by the way -- one for you and their real one), and the very real and lasting consequences that can result when they do stupid things online. It is your responsibility as a parent to monitor your child's behavior and it is not fair to the rest of our kids and our community when you fail to exercise that responsibility. I'll update further as the investigation progresses, but it is important to understand that there is no threat to our schools and the situation is being handled and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Those students were already scheduled to be off today, Feb. 19, and tomorrow, Feb. 20.

Parents say the threats made for a tense morning in several districts across the area. Bailey says it's concerning that so many people are making these threats in the wake of recent tragic school shootings.

