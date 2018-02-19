Crews begin repairing pipes in East End tunnels this week - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Crews begin repairing pipes in East End tunnels this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The left southbound lane of the Gene Snyder Freeway will be closed in the East End tunnels every weekday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. while crews make repairs to the water system and pipes. 

Officials say the frigid weather last month caused the pipes to burst. The closures will be in effect every weekday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. 

Repairs are expected to be complete in about three weeks. 

Trucks carrying hazardous materials are banned from driving through the tunnels until the fire suppression system is repaired.

