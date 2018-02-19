Kentucky Attorney General files third lawsuit in attempted battl - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky Attorney General files third lawsuit in attempted battle against opioid addiction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Attorney General's Office is continuing to fight the drug problem by filing a lawsuit against another opioid distributor, accusing the company of choosing profits over people.

This time Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is suing Cardinal Health for what he calls "deceptive business practices" and distributing excessive amounts of opioids in eastern Kentucky.

The Attorney General filed the lawsuit in Jefferson Circuit Court, claiming Cardinal Health "reaped a windfall off of the wave of addiction in Kentucky."

Beshear says the Ohio-based company chose profits over people.

He also says Cardinal Health avoided its responsibility to report large, suspicious orders of opioids to state and federal authorities, which is required by the law.

"I'm going to make sure that Kentucky is in the driver's seat -- whether nationally or here -- to recover significant, significant funds," Beshear said. "We don't have half the treatment in this Commonwealth that we need. We don't have half of the prevention and recovery efforts that we need. These companies have a duty to help fund those needs."

This is the third lawsuit Beshear has filed against an opioid maker. In January, he sued McKesson Corporation. Last November, he sued Endo Pharmaceuticals and Endo Health Solutions.

According to a recent report from Cardinal Health, Beshear's suit is one of 343 that have been filed against Cardinal Health.

