Kentucky Attorney General files third lawsuit in attempted battle against opioid addiction

The statement came after several local school districts investigated threats made on social media over the weekend.

The statement came after several local school districts investigated threats made on social media over the weekend.

New Albany police, Bullitt County school district issue stern warnings for anyone posting threats against schools

New Albany police, Bullitt County school district issue stern warnings for anyone posting threats against schools

Rick Bozich shares his weekly ballot in the AP college basketball Top 25 every Monday.

Rick Bozich shares his weekly ballot in the AP college basketball Top 25 every Monday.

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to the 1500 block of South Pope Lick Road in Middletown around 7 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person down.

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to the 1500 block of South Pope Lick Road in Middletown around 7 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person down.

Authorities identify man at the center of death investigation near Middletown

Authorities identify man at the center of death investigation near Middletown

Authorities have released the identity of a man who was shot to death in Okolona on Sunday.

Authorities have released the identity of a man who was shot to death in Okolona on Sunday.

Authorities say the suspect admitted his involvement in the crime.

Authorities say the suspect admitted his involvement in the crime.

An official cause of death is pending.

An official cause of death is pending.

In a letter to parents, Principal Tyler Shearon said several social media posts about a student have been circulating online. Shearon said earlier this school year, a student allegedly made a threatening comment.

In a letter to parents, Principal Tyler Shearon said several social media posts about a student have been circulating online. Shearon said earlier this school year, a student allegedly made a threatening comment.

A 15-year-old boy is arrested after police say he posted a threatening message on social media directed at New Albany Floyd County and Greater Clark County schools.

A 15-year-old boy is arrested after police say he posted a threatening message on social media directed at New Albany Floyd County and Greater Clark County schools.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Attorney General's Office is continuing to fight the drug problem by filing a lawsuit against another opioid distributor, accusing the company of choosing profits over people.

This time Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is suing Cardinal Health for what he calls "deceptive business practices" and distributing excessive amounts of opioids in eastern Kentucky.

The Attorney General filed the lawsuit in Jefferson Circuit Court, claiming Cardinal Health "reaped a windfall off of the wave of addiction in Kentucky."

Beshear says the Ohio-based company chose profits over people.

He also says Cardinal Health avoided its responsibility to report large, suspicious orders of opioids to state and federal authorities, which is required by the law.

"I'm going to make sure that Kentucky is in the driver's seat -- whether nationally or here -- to recover significant, significant funds," Beshear said. "We don't have half the treatment in this Commonwealth that we need. We don't have half of the prevention and recovery efforts that we need. These companies have a duty to help fund those needs."

This is the third lawsuit Beshear has filed against an opioid maker. In January, he sued McKesson Corporation. Last November, he sued Endo Pharmaceuticals and Endo Health Solutions.

According to a recent report from Cardinal Health, Beshear's suit is one of 343 that have been filed against Cardinal Health.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.