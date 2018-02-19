Lawsuit claims YMCA should have fired man accused of molesting 17 children after allegations surfaced

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to the 1500 block of South Pope Lick Road in Middletown around 7 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person down.

Authorities have released the identity of a man who was shot to death in Okolona on Sunday.

Authorities say the suspect admitted his involvement in the crime.

The statement came after several local school districts investigated threats made on social media over the weekend.

An official cause of death is pending.

In a letter to parents, Principal Tyler Shearon said several social media posts about a student have been circulating online. Shearon said earlier this school year, a student allegedly made a threatening comment.

A 15-year-old boy is arrested after police say he posted a threatening message on social media directed at New Albany Floyd County and Greater Clark County schools.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The parents of a young girl allegedly molested by a Jeffersonville High School student last year have filed a lawsuit against the suspect, his parents and the YMCA where he was employed.

This is the third lawsuit filed in the case involving 18-year-old Michael Begin Jr., who is charged with molesting 17 young children while working at the Clark County YMCA in Jeffersonville and while working as an aide at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School.

According to the lawsuit, the Jeffersonville Police Department began investigating Begin in August, and police were sent to the YMCA on Oct. 3 as part of that investigation.

The suit claims the YMCA knew Begin was accused of molesting young children weeks before he was fired and was negligent by not immediately terminating his employment. It says Begin continued to molest the victim up until the day of his arrest on Oct. 18.

It also accuses the YMCA of not properly supervising Begin when he was working with children and says surveillance cameras were not working properly during the entire time Begin was taking care of children.

The lawsuit claims Begin's mother and father were negligent because they knew he was being investigated for child molestation as early as August and failed to notify the YMCA or Jeffersonville High School that he should not be around children.

According to the suit, Begin's mother allegedly told a Jeffersonville detective during the investigation that she knew "something was a little off" about her son.

The lawsuit asks for damages for medical expenses, mental anguish and pain and suffering.

Another family filed a lawsuit against Begin, his parents and the YMCA last week. Begin and the Greater Clark County School Corporation were named in another lawsuit filed on Feb. 7.

