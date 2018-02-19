Section of River Road shuts down due to flooding - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Section of River Road shuts down due to flooding

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heavy rains mean heavy traffic problems along River Road in downtown Louisville.

The road is closed from Third Street to Eighth Street because of flooding, and will likely remain closed for several more days.

The National Weather Service says the Ohio River will continue to rise until at least Friday.

With more rain in store for the weekend, river levels could continue to rise through early next week.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.