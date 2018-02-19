Jeffersontown police accuse suspects of trafficking 40-60 pounds - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jeffersontown police accuse suspects of trafficking 40-60 pounds of marijuana from Illinois to Louisville

Robert Clemmer (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Robert Clemmer (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
Benjamin Amos (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Benjamin Amos (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
Ronald Morris (Source Louisville Metro Corrections) Ronald Morris (Source Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jeffersontown Police say they've arrested three men who were involved in trafficking several pounds of marijuana into Louisville from Illinois.

According to arrest reports, police watched two men -- 37-year-old Ronald Lee Morris of Aurora, Illinois, and 38-year-old Robert Clemmer of Gary, Indiana -- deliver a large bag of marijuana to a home in the 6200 block of Maravian Drive, off Lower Hunters Trace, on the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 17.

A short time later, they left the home and drove to Jefferson Mall. That's where police arrested both of them without incident.

According to arrest reports, police executed a search warrant at the home and discovered between 40 and 50 pounds of marijuana, as well as marijuana wax, a vacuum sealer, a digital scale, packaging materials and several thousands of dollars in cash.

Police say they also arrested another suspect, 26-year-old Benjamin Amos, of Crestwood.

All three suspects were charged with complicity to trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

