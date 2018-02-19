Louisville Metro Council's town hall meetings to discuss medical - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Metro Council's town hall meetings to discuss medical marijuana start this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Citizens across Louisville will have the opportunity to express their opinions about medical marijuana at a series of town hall meetings.

Members of Louisville Metro Council want the public's opinion about the possibility of legalizing medical marijuana in Kentucky.

The first meeting is set for Feb. 19 at 6 p.m. at Lyndon City Hall. A second meeting is set for Feb. 26 at the Louisville Firefighters Hall.

A final meeting is scheduled for Feb. 27 at the Southwick Community Center.

The three meetings are expected to last an hour to an hour and a half.

