WWE SmackDown Live coming back to Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WWE SmackDown Live coming back to Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Wrestling fans will get excited for this news.

WWE SmackDown Live is coming back to Louisville.

According to a release, the show is happening on Tuesday, April 24 at 7:45 p.m.

Tickets for the televised show are scheduled to go on sale on Friday, Feb. 23 at noon.

Fans can purchase tickets online, at the KFC Yum! Center box office and by phone by calling 1-800-745-3000.

