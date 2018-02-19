Attorneys agree on tentative date for civil trial between Rick Pitino, U of L Athletics Association

A judge has yet to sign off on the terms proposed in the motion.More >>
A judge has yet to sign off on the terms proposed in the motion.More >>
University of Louisville interim president Dr. Greg Postel said that a university decision to change law firms in the Tom Jurich and Rick Pitino matters was not prompted by a recent story that a private investigator had been hired to look into the background of Tom Jurich.More >>
University of Louisville interim president Dr. Greg Postel said that a university decision to change law firms in the Tom Jurich and Rick Pitino matters was not prompted by a recent story that a private investigator had been hired to look into the background of Tom Jurich.More >>
Indianapolis radio show host Dan Dakich said that Louisville's appeal of NCAA sanctions against the school's basketball program.More >>
Indianapolis radio show host Dan Dakich said that Louisville's appeal of NCAA sanctions against the school's basketball program.More >>
Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra reacted to a report today by Indianapolis radio host and ESPN analyst Dan Dakich that the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee had decided to deny the school's appeal of violations within its men's basketball program.More >>
Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra reacted to a report today by Indianapolis radio host and ESPN analyst Dan Dakich that the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee had decided to deny the school's appeal of violations within its men's basketball program.More >>
A spokesman for the University of Louisville confirmed on Wednesday that basketball player Brian Bowen is not enrolled at U of L for the spring semester.More >>
A spokesman for the University of Louisville confirmed on Wednesday that basketball player Brian Bowen is not enrolled at U of L for the spring semester.More >>
A group of former Louisville players from the 80s are backing former Cardinal Kenny Payne for the school's next basketball coach. Hall of Famer Larry Brown also endorses Payne.More >>
A group of former Louisville players from the 80s are backing former Cardinal Kenny Payne for the school's next basketball coach. Hall of Famer Larry Brown also endorses Payne.More >>
Brian Bowen, one player at the center of recruiting allegations at the University of Louisville, told ESPN on Thursday that he doesn't know anything about his father allegedly receiving money for him to attend Louisville, and more.More >>
Brian Bowen, one player at the center of recruiting allegations at the University of Louisville, told ESPN on Thursday that he doesn't know anything about his father allegedly receiving money for him to attend Louisville, and more.More >>
The suit claims Pitino was fired because of “conduct over a period of years, including without limitation, his involvement in multiple recent and highly publicized scandals involving himself, personally, and the University of Louisville’s men’s basketball team.”More >>
The suit claims Pitino was fired because of “conduct over a period of years, including without limitation, his involvement in multiple recent and highly publicized scandals involving himself, personally, and the University of Louisville’s men’s basketball team.”More >>