Attorneys agree on tentative date for civil trial between Rick Pitino, U of L Athletics Association

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Attorneys on both sides of a civil suit filed by former University of Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino against the University of Louisville Athletic Association have agreed on a tentative trial date.

According to a joint filing made in federal court, the trial is estimated to last 10-12 days and could be held in Sept. 2019.

An attempt at mediation, in an effort to avoid a trial, could take place in May 2019, according to the filing. Attorneys on both sides agree that, "the prospects for settlement at this time are unknown, but the parties are open to any attempts to resolve this matter."

Additionally, both sides have agreed that evidence in the case should be kept confidential, by court order. Such a confidentiality order would, "contribute to the prompt exchange of information and documents in discovery," according to the motion.

A judge has yet to sign off on the terms proposed in the motion.

