Flooded homes and flooded roads expected as Ohio River continues to rise

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to the 1500 block of South Pope Lick Road in Middletown around 7 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person down.

Authorities have released the identity of a man who was shot to death in Okolona on Sunday.

The statement came after several local school districts investigated threats made on social media over the weekend.

In a letter to parents, Principal Tyler Shearon said several social media posts about a student have been circulating online. Shearon said earlier this school year, a student allegedly made a threatening comment.

A 15-year-old boy is arrested after police say he posted a threatening message on social media directed at New Albany Floyd County and Greater Clark County schools.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Sewer District says the rising Ohio River could affect drivers and homeowners.

MSD Flood Protection Supervisor J.P. Carsone said the upper and lower gauges for the Ohio River are typically at 12 feet.

"The predictions are 28 feet on the upper gauge and 59 feet on the lower," Carsone said about what the city might see this week. "We could possibly have 15 of our 16 pump stations running by Saturday."

River Road is starting to see water spill in as well as Waldoah Beach Road. Indiana has also closed roads due to flood water. MSD said driving through the water is never a good idea, because if the water is moving quickly, it could easily sweep a vehicle of the road.

Cletus Kruse, a Louisville resident who owns a riverfront house in Indiana, said he knows about flooding all too well. He said his house has been in the family for about 50 years and floods about once a year.

"I just clean out everything down below so there's nothing that can float off," Kruse said of his two-story home. "It's easier to clean up when nothing is here."

He said the worst flooding he has ever seen was in 1997 when the water level reached about half way up the second level of the house. However, no mater how many times the river floods, he could never imagine selling the home that his family lives in for about seven to eight months every year. He said it is a home that will stay in the family for years to come.

Kruse said if the water level goes down quickly, clean-up is a little easier. But if it is slow to decrease, all of the garbage is usually left behind, which he said is simply just part of living on the river.

