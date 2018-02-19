Police arrest 17-year-old for making social media threat against southern Indiana high school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Jefferson County, Indiana have arrested a 17-year-old male authorities say made a threat against Madison High School.

Police say the teen, who is a student at the school, made the threat over the weekend. According to police, the student was on suspension from school for prior unrelated criminal charges.

The teen is charged with intimidation and escape. Police say the escape charge is related to previous incidents in which he violated home incarceration.

Currently, he is being held at a juvenile correctional facility while awaiting his initial court appearance.

Police say school personnel were first made aware of the threat on Monday morning.

