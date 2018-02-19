Man shot by LMPD officer sues city and officer, claiming he wasn't armed

Rick Bozich shares his weekly ballot in the AP college basketball Top 25 every Monday.

Rick Bozich shares his weekly ballot in the AP college basketball Top 25 every Monday.

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to the 1500 block of South Pope Lick Road in Middletown around 7 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person down.

LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to the 1500 block of South Pope Lick Road in Middletown around 7 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person down.

Authorities identify man at the center of death investigation near Middletown

Authorities identify man at the center of death investigation near Middletown

Authorities have released the identity of a man who was shot to death in Okolona on Sunday.

Authorities have released the identity of a man who was shot to death in Okolona on Sunday.

Authorities say the suspect admitted his involvement in the crime.

Authorities say the suspect admitted his involvement in the crime.

The statement came after several local school districts investigated threats made on social media over the weekend.

The statement came after several local school districts investigated threats made on social media over the weekend.

New Albany police, Bullitt County school district issue stern warnings for anyone posting threats against schools

New Albany police, Bullitt County school district issue stern warnings for anyone posting threats against schools

An official cause of death is pending.

An official cause of death is pending.

In a letter to parents, Principal Tyler Shearon said several social media posts about a student have been circulating online. Shearon said earlier this school year, a student allegedly made a threatening comment.

In a letter to parents, Principal Tyler Shearon said several social media posts about a student have been circulating online. Shearon said earlier this school year, a student allegedly made a threatening comment.

A 15-year-old boy is arrested after police say he posted a threatening message on social media directed at New Albany Floyd County and Greater Clark County schools.

A 15-year-old boy is arrested after police say he posted a threatening message on social media directed at New Albany Floyd County and Greater Clark County schools.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A west Louisville man shot by a Louisville Metro Police officer last year has filed a lawsuit against the officer and Metro government.

In the lawsuit, filed in Jefferson Circuit Court, Bruce Warrick claims LMPD officer Sarah Stumler “had no basis” to believe Warrick, who was unarmed, posed “any threat of serious bodily injury to any person.”

Stumler shot Warrick in the stomach on March 1, 2017. Warrick survived the shooting but spent several weeks in the hospital.

Police were called to a house near the intersection of 26th and Magazines Streets on a complaint of a man doing drugs outside of an abandoned house. Several officers, including Stumler, arrived at the house and began clearing it to look for suspects.

In body camera video released by LMPD shortly after the shooting, Stumler is seen walking through the house. Video shows she then entered a room with a mattress propped up on the wall, spotted Warrick behind the mattress at which point she shouted “show your hands.” She immediately fired one shot that hit Warrick in the stomach.

The lawsuit says Warrick “did not possess any weapon of any type.”

Stumler has been on administrative leave since the shooting. The Commonwealth's Attorney’s office is reviewing the shooting to determine if criminal charges against Stumler are warranted

Stumler, who has been with LMPD since 2008, had previously been disciplined twice before the shooting: once for being at fault in an accident and once for not appearing in court.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified punitive and compensatory damages.

Warrick's attorney, Adrian Mendiondo, declined to comment "out of respect for the legal process."

A spokesperson for Mayor Greg Fischer also declined to comment.

Related Stories:

Reach reporter Travis Ragsdale at 502-585-0817, TRagsdale@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.