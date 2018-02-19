Man shot by LMPD officer sues city and officer, claiming he wasn - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man shot by LMPD officer sues city and officer, claiming he wasn't armed

Officer Sarah Stumler Officer Sarah Stumler

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A west Louisville man shot by a Louisville Metro Police officer last year has filed a lawsuit against the officer and Metro government.

In the lawsuit, filed in Jefferson Circuit Court, Bruce Warrick claims LMPD officer Sarah Stumler “had no basis” to believe Warrick, who was unarmed, posed “any threat of serious bodily injury to any person.”

Stumler shot Warrick in the stomach on March 1, 2017. Warrick survived the shooting but spent several weeks in the hospital.

Police were called to a house near the intersection of 26th and Magazines Streets on a complaint of a man doing drugs outside of an abandoned house. Several officers, including Stumler, arrived at the house and began clearing it to look for suspects.

In body camera video released by LMPD shortly after the shooting, Stumler is seen walking through the house. Video shows she then entered a room with a mattress propped up on the wall, spotted Warrick behind the mattress at which point she shouted “show your hands.” She immediately fired one shot that hit Warrick in the stomach.

The lawsuit says Warrick “did not possess any weapon of any type.”

Stumler has been on administrative leave since the shooting. The Commonwealth's Attorney’s office is reviewing the shooting to determine if criminal charges against Stumler are warranted

Stumler, who has been with LMPD since 2008, had previously been disciplined twice before the shooting: once for being at fault in an accident and once for not appearing in court. 

The lawsuit seeks unspecified punitive and compensatory damages.

Warrick's attorney, Adrian Mendiondo, declined to comment "out of respect for the legal process."

A spokesperson for Mayor Greg Fischer also declined to comment.

