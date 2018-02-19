Authorities accuse second Louisville suspect in underage human trafficking case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky state investigators say they have have arrested a second human trafficking suspect who was causing two underage girls to sell sexual favors online.

Investigators with the Kentucky Attorney General's Office had already arrested 22-year-old Abigail Varney, a Louisville woman, last week, after they said she took nude images of the underage teens and posted them on sites like Backpage.com and Callescort.com, selling sex with the teens for money.

Authorities say she caused the teens to engage in sexual acts, then kept part of the money for herself. She was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 13, and charged with two counts of human trafficking, two counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, two counts of promoting a sexual performance by a minor and two counts of possession or viewing of matter promoting a sexual performance by a minor.

On Friday, Feb. 16, a spokesman for the Kentucky Attorney General's Office said investigators arrested a second suspect, 51-year-old Nigel Nicholas.

According to arrest reports, Nicholas was working with Varney to sell sex with the underage teens for money. Authorities say Nicholas lived in a home on Date Street, near South 22nd Street, and not only knew the teens were selling themselves online, but was profiting from it.

According to the arrest reports, he paid for a hotel room to help the teens sell themselves on Backpage.com, and even made one of the teens alter her appearance so that she would not be recognized.

Nicholas is now charged with two counts of human trafficking and one count of promoting two or more prostitutes.

