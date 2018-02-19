2 Jeffersonville men arrested after chase through 2 southern Indiana counties

Two Jeffersonville men were arrested Monday after a high-speed chase through two counties in southern Indiana.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two Jeffersonville men were arrested Monday after a high-speed chase through two counties in southern Indiana.

According to a news release from Indiana State Police, around 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 19, officers from the Clarksville Police Department attempted to stop a Ford Mustang driven by 29-year-old Trevor King for expired plates.

Police say King refused to stop, continuing north on Interstate 65. Indiana State Troopers from the Sellersburg post then joined the pursuit, and put down stop sticks near Scottsburg, but King managed to avoid them. He then headed north on State Road 256 towards Austin.

That's when police say troopers called off the pursuit for safety reasons because of heavy traffic and because they were headed towards schools in the area.

As King left Austin, police say he was still speeding. The Austin City Police, along with the the Scott County Sheriff’s Department and the Scottsburg City Police started the pursuit again.

As King exited State Road #256 at Bethlehem Road, about four miles east of Austin, he pulled into a driveway near New Frankfort Road. That's when police say he and his passenger, 27-year-old Seth Willet from Jeffersonville, jumped from the car and took off on foot. Both men were caught and arrested a short time later.

Before being taken to jail, Willet was taken to the hospital for observation after police say he "swallowed a controlled substance in an attempt to hide it from police." Police say they also found baggies of marijuana on the interstate they believe were tossed from the windows of the Mustang during the chase.

King was taken to the Scott County Jail, and is facing charges of driving while suspended, fleeing law enforcement, and criminal recklessness. He was incarcerated at the Scott County Jail.

